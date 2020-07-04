Shalimar Express rams into freight train near Khanpur, driver injured

KHANPUR: A driver of Lahore-bound Shalimar Express received critical injuries when the passenger train rammed into a freight train near Khanpur on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Lahore-bound passenger train, which had departed from Karachi, collided with a goods train at Jeth Bhatta station. The engine of Shalimar Express and three coaches of the freight train derailed after the accident. Fortunately, no passenger was injured in the accident.

Rescue officials, after being informed rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Pakistan Railways sources said that the accident took place due to a computerized system that had changed the track of Shalimar Express at the station.

Rail traffic on both up and down tracks of the main line suspended after the accident. Railway authorities were mobilising machinery, including a crane, to remove debris of the engine and bogies of the goods train from the track.

Read More: 20 killed, several injured as train rams into coaster carrying Sikh Yatrees in Sheikhupura

Earlier on July 3, a Lahore-bound train had rammed into a passenger coaster at a railway crossing near Farooq Abad railway station in Sheikhupura, killing at least 20 people, mainly Sikh pilgrims, and injuring several others.

According to rescue sources, most of the passengers travelling in the ill-fated coaster had hit by Shah Hussain Express at the unmanned level crossing were Sikh Yatrees who were returning from Nankana Sahib.

