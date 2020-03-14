Web Analytics
Shamoon Abbasi highlights situation at Dubai airport amid coronavirus outbreak

Shamoon Abbasi

Acclaimed actor and director Shamoon Abbasi was spotted transiting via Dubai airport and found people unperturbed by the fear of coronavirus.

He took to Instagram to share a video highlighting the situation at the Dubai International Airport amid coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s midnight and the airport seems a little deserted, there are not too many people. Not everyone is wearing a mask, but still, there is a sense of urgency,” he said.

No need to panic

The Waar actor added that that very few people seemed to be travelling.

He also shared that not many people roaming around were wearing masks as a precautionary measure.

Shamoon Abbasi said he is enroute Bangkok from Dubai where he will be shooting for a film.

The actor expressed surprise at the situation despite the United Arab Emirates having 85 coronavirus cases currently, out of which 20 people have recovered so far.

