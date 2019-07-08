Shamoon Abbasi reveals why he refused a role opposite Priyanka Chopra

Pakistani actor Shamoon Abbasi revealed he refused a role opposite Priyanka Chopra in a Bollywood film because he had other commitments.

Making an appearance on ARY News’ show Har Lamha Purjosh, Abbasi said that producer Hasan Zia called him from Delhi and said “I’m with Vishal Bhardwaj [Bollywood director] and he wants to cast you with Priyanka Chopra in a film.”

The actor was shooting for Waar when he got the offer. He told Zia that he is currently shooting for a Pakistani film and requested if the schedule could be adjusted a bit. “He [Zia] got angry and said, ‘You’re telling me I should ask Priyanka Chopra to wait for you. I said yes, he said ‘no’,” he further added.

Abbasi said he is glad he made his country proud by doing Waar and reiterated that he wants to work in Pakistan instead of opting to work in film industries abroad.

He also shared that he introduced actress Neelam Muneer in the television industry. “A 14-year-old was required for a horror series we were making for a TV channel and it was her first entry,” he said. Abbasi praised Muneer for sharing this with the audience after she became a star during a show.

On the work front, he is all set for his directorial debut with film Durj which will hit cinema screens in October.

