Shaniera Akram brings attention to ‘medical waste’ on Clifton beach

Philanthropist Shaniera Akram has declared the Karachi beach in a state of emergency following ‘biohazardous waste’ washed up on the shore posing a serious health hazard.

She posted a video of medical waste dumped on Clifton beach. It included used syringes, vials of blood, broken glass medical containers, amid other disposed material.

“On behalf of all the citizens in Karachi, I Shaniera Akram declare Clifton beach in the state of emergency. There is kilometres of medical waste, including open syringes, vials of blood, broken glass medical containers, that has come in from the ocean spread out over kilometres across the beach. Our beach is biohazard zone and needs to be shut down immediately,” she wrote.

The activist also apologized for stopping people from coming to the beach because of its deteriorating condition.

Following her social media post, Sindh Police reaffirmed that the affected region has been cordoned-off and Section 144 has been imposed.

Police have cordoned-off the affected area of Clifton beach, section 144 has been imposed for the safety of visitors. #SSPSouth #Karachi @iamShaniera https://t.co/KtNxUmORCZ — Sindh Police (@sindhpolicedmc) September 3, 2019

Time and again, the wife of former captain Wasim Akram, has raised social issues that need attention and often go unaddressed. She is one of the few celebrities who have always been playing their part in bringing these pertinent issues in limelight.

Not only does she highlight them, but also tries to solve them in her own capacity to make her home, Pakistan a better place to live in.

A few days back, Akram denounced the use of plastic bags promising she will not use any of those bags in the future, urging others to do the same.

