Shaniera Akram brings attention to ‘medical waste’ on Clifton beach
Philanthropist Shaniera Akram has declared the Karachi beach in a state of emergency following ‘biohazardous waste’ washed up on the shore posing a serious health hazard.
She posted a video of medical waste dumped on Clifton beach. It included used syringes, vials of blood, broken glass medical containers, amid other disposed material.
“On behalf of all the citizens in Karachi, I Shaniera Akram declare Clifton beach in the state of emergency. There is kilometres of medical waste, including open syringes, vials of blood, broken glass medical containers, that has come in from the ocean spread out over kilometres across the beach. Our beach is biohazard zone and needs to be shut down immediately,” she wrote.
On behalf of all the citizens in Karachi, I Shaniera Akram declare Clifton beach in the state of emergency. There is Kilometres of medical waste, including open syringes, viles of blood, broken glass medical containers, that has come in from the ocean spread out over kilometres across the beach. Our beach is biohazard zone and needs to be shut down immediately. I am so sorry to the people including myself who use and love our beach but this is beyond safe. #CliftonBeachStateOfEmergency #ImmediateShutDown #Extremelydangerous
The activist also apologized for stopping people from coming to the beach because of its deteriorating condition.
Following her social media post, Sindh Police reaffirmed that the affected region has been cordoned-off and Section 144 has been imposed.
Police have cordoned-off the affected area of Clifton beach, section 144 has been imposed for the safety of visitors. #SSPSouth #Karachi @iamShaniera https://t.co/KtNxUmORCZ
— Sindh Police (@sindhpolicedmc) September 3, 2019
Time and again, the wife of former captain Wasim Akram, has raised social issues that need attention and often go unaddressed. She is one of the few celebrities who have always been playing their part in bringing these pertinent issues in limelight.
Not only does she highlight them, but also tries to solve them in her own capacity to make her home, Pakistan a better place to live in.
A few days back, Akram denounced the use of plastic bags promising she will not use any of those bags in the future, urging others to do the same.
There is no bigger heartbreak than the love one has for our city and our beach. Karachi and all who live here on our land and in our waters, are literally choking to death. This has been so hard for me to post but if we really want to clean up our city then now is the time because Karachi really needs our help. YES we need better garbage disposal, YES we need to enforce recycling systems but we also need to start playing our role. Did you know a plastic bag takes between 1-10 000 years or more to decompose? We don’t need more bandaids of beach clean ups we need to get to the root of the problem! This is our home and we need to look after it. Karachi is imposing a ban on plastic bags from Oct 1st but it’s up to us to enforce it. Stop the use of plastic bags and polystyrene containers in your home and office NOW. Everyone must play a part so that we can all have a better future. If just half of us stop the use of non recyclable plastics that will make an incredible difference already . Make the change so that our city has a chance. Ask for paper and say no to plastic ! #LetsCleanKarachiForGood #SayNoToPlastic #PaperIsSafer #OurCityIsChoking #SayNoToRestaurantsWithPolystyrene #UseMaterialShoppingBags #AskForPaperBags #KarachiNeedsOurHelp
What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.