Share of renewable energy to be increased: Nadeem Babar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Task Force on Energy Chairman Nadeem Babar on Friday said that the government intended to increase the share of renewable energy by setting long-term targets, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said this while addressing the concluding session of two-day consultative meetings for finalization of Pakistan’s New Draft Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy 2019 in Islamabad.

Explaining the basic driving forces behind developing the new Renewable Energy Policy, Nadeem Babar said the issues being faced today by power sector were mainly attributable to absence of a long-term plan with targets.

He said, “Our planning needs to be in line with the sustainable development goals set globally while also accounting for the environmental concerns.”

Babar further said that during the fiscal year 2018-19, 40 percent electricity generation accrued of the imported fuels, which was highly unsustainable for the country’s economy.

Earlier on July 11, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar had said the government aimed to enhance the country’s renewable electricity production by up to 20 per cent by 2025.

He had been speaking to World Economic Forum (WEF) President Broge Brende who had called on him in federal capital.

The special assistant had apprised the top WEF official of the government’s new policy on renewable energy and details of the overall energy consumption in the country.

