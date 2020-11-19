Pakistan, Afghanistan agree on shared vision to fight terrorism menace: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Thursday Pakistan has apprised Afghanistan of its reservations regarding Indian-backed terrorism in the region, ARY News noted.

Speaking exclusively to ARY News, the foreign minister said Pakistan has registered its stance on regional terrorism to Afghanistan with the substance on how India has been sponsoring terror networks.

India has been trying to destabilize Pakistan by means of subversive and terrorist activities operated from the contiguous lands.

Marking this as the prelude to their talks today, both the countries have pledged to never allow their lands to be used in and for terrorism activities, Shah said.

We have concurred on Shared Vision, said FM Qureshi referring to a set of an agreed-upon discourse and understanding on how to eradicate terrorist activities from the region.

We will share Shared Vision with the media soon, Qureshi said noting that with this vision, the neighbouring countries will not only further bilateral cooperation but will also end the menace of terrorism.

The FM said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani looked forward to PM Imran Khan visit and that he understands the importance of the visit today which came as a follow up on our resolution against any shenanigans that threaten regional peace.

Qureshi said President Ashraf Ghani will soon visit Pakistan to continue adding to this mutual pledge.

READ: Peace in Afghanistan guarantees peace in region: PM Imran Khan

It is pertinent to note that earlier today, addressing a joint press conference along with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani following their one-on-one meeting, PM Imran Khan showed concern over increasing violence in Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks.

Pakistan would be happier over peace in Afghanistan and added that Islamabad played its role in peace talks. He also assured every possible support of Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan.

The premier underlined the need to further strengthen economic ties between both the neighboring countries.

Comments

comments