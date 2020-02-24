Sharif family sugar mills raided during anti-hoarding operation

UCH SHARIF: The district administration has raided Ittefaq Sugar Mills owned by Sharif family during anti-hoarding operation and seized a huge quantity of sugar sacks hidden inside a go-down, ARY News reported on Monday.

The raid was conducted by the district administration at a go-down situated in a suburban part of Uch Sharif, Chani Goth, and recovered 55,000 sugar sacks from the Sharif family’s sugar mills.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Assistant Commissioner said the raid was carried out following information of police’s special branch and the go-down was also sealed after the recovery of hoarded sugar sacks.

Earlier on February 21, the authorities had claimed recovery of more than 100,000 sugar sacks during a raid conducted at a factory’s go-down in Sindh’s Kotri city.

Read: PM Imran Khan orders nationwide crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

In a major action against sugar hoarders over directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a team led by ADC Shaukat Ali Ajan raided a go-down of a hi-tech mill in Kotri where more than 100,000 sugar sacks were hidden.

The factory owner is identified as Haseeb Shaikh s/o Habib Shaikh and authorities find clues of his alleged connections with the influential persons in the government.

It emerged that Haseeb Shaikh is a resident of Khairpur and nephew of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Naeem Shaikh.

Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wasaan is also a partner in the hi-tech mill, whereas, the father of the mill’s owner was a former officer at Sindh’s Works Department in Karachi who had been facing a corruption case registered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Comments

comments