Sharif family sugar mills raided during anti-hoarding operation
UCH SHARIF: The district administration has raided Ittefaq Sugar Mills owned by Sharif family during anti-hoarding operation and seized a huge quantity of sugar sacks hidden inside a go-down, ARY News reported on Monday.
The raid was conducted by the district administration at a go-down situated in a suburban part of Uch Sharif, Chani Goth, and recovered 55,000 sugar sacks from the Sharif family’s sugar mills.
Assistant Commissioner said the raid was carried out following information of police’s special branch and the go-down was also sealed after the recovery of hoarded sugar sacks.
Earlier on February 21, the authorities had claimed recovery of more than 100,000 sugar sacks during a raid conducted at a factory’s go-down in Sindh’s Kotri city.
In a major action against sugar hoarders over directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a team led by ADC Shaukat Ali Ajan raided a go-down of a hi-tech mill in Kotri where more than 100,000 sugar sacks were hidden.
The factory owner is identified as Haseeb Shaikh s/o Habib Shaikh and authorities find clues of his alleged connections with the influential persons in the government.
It emerged that Haseeb Shaikh is a resident of Khairpur and nephew of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hyderabad Naeem Shaikh.
Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wasaan is also a partner in the hi-tech mill, whereas, the father of the mill’s owner was a former officer at Sindh’s Works Department in Karachi who had been facing a corruption case registered by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).