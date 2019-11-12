Sharif family refuses to submit surety bonds: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Sharif family has refused to submit surety bonds as demanded by the government to pave the way for the removal of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the no-fly list, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

A meeting of a sub-committee of the federal cabinet was held in Islamabad to decide modalities for removing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL).

During the meeting, Nawaz’s lawyers denied submitting surety bonds for the removal of Nawaz’s name from ECL, added sources.

Read More: NAB has no objection over removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL: sources

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem where personal physician of the former premier, Dr Adnan Khan and deputy general secretary of the PML-N Atta Tarar appeared before it.

Read More: ECL issue: Cabinet gives conditional approval to Nawaz Sharif to fly abroad

Two representatives from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, head of the government formed medical board and secretary health Punjab were also present.

The cabinet’s subcommittee, later on, reserved its verdict on whether Nawaz Sharif’s name will be taken out from the no-fly list or not.

Comments

comments