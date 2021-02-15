Sharjeel Memon, other accused appear before NAB court

KARACHI: An accountability court in Karachi has conducted the hearing of a corruption reference against Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon and other accused related to over Rs5.5 billion embezzlement, ARY News reported on Monday.

The accountability court conducted the hearing of over Rs5.5 billion corruption reference against the Sindh minister Sharjeel Memon and other accused. During the hearing, the lawyers of all accused cross-examined the witness Hassan Abidi.

The witness stated in his testimony that he provided related records from 2013 to 2015 to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) besides recording his statements before the investigation officer Ali Raza in the case.

Read: SHC directs NAB to complete inquiry against Sharjeel Memon till Feb 23

After the conclusion of cross-examination of the witness, the accountability court adjourned the hearing till March 10.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh minister Sharjeel Inam Memon along with other accused are facing charges of their alleged involvement in Rs 5.76 billion corruption in the Sindh Information Department.

The politician had been indicted in a graft case on February 15, 2018, over the accusation of awarding government advertisements at ‘exorbitant rates’ by abusing his powers. He is also accused of possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

