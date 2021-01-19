SHC directs NAB to complete inquiry against Sharjeel Memon till Feb 23

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has given the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till February 23 to complete its inquiry against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

At the outset of the hearing, the SHC bench hearing the case asked about the status of the inquiry against the PPP stalwart.

The NAB prosecutor told the court that they are investigating against Memon in the illegal appointments made in the Sindh Information department and added that more time is required in its completion.

The court after extending the bail of Sharjeel Memon in the case and directed the NAB to complete its inquiry till February 23 and summoned a progress report.

Read more: Court defers indictment of Sharjeel Memon in assets case

Sharjeel Memon accused of hiring people illegally while serving as the Sindh information minister.

Corruption cases

Sharjeel Memon has been accused of owning more assets than his sources of income. NAB has filed a Rs2.2 billion corruption reference against him.

His wife and mother have been named in the case too.

NAB has also accused him of embezzling the Rs5.7 billion the information ministry paid to advertising agencies for awareness campaigns between 2013 and 2015. He was serving as Sindh’s information minister at the time.

Comments

comments