Sharjeel Memon challenges Roshan Sindh probe under amended NAB law

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former minister Sharjeel Memon has challenged the probe by National Accountability Bureau into the Roshan Sindh corruption case on basis of NAB Amendment Ordinance, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The investigation into the corruption charges has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the Sharjeel Memon under the newly amended laws for NAB.

In his petition, Memon sought IHC to declare the probe null and void, as well as pleaded the high court to immediately stop the further proceedings in the corruption case. The petition also stated that he was not accused of taking bribery in the Roshan Sindh programme.

Earlier on January 1, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon till January 7 in Roshan Sindh corruption case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Read: NAB appeal against suspension of Sharjeel Memon’s arrest warrants dismissed

The high court resumed the hearing of a plea submitted for extending the pre-arrest bail of Sharjeel Memon today in the Roshan Sindh corruption case.

During the hearing, Memon’s lawyer said that his client is coordinating with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in connection with the inquiry and the institution should be stopped from arresting him. He pleaded the court to approve his pre-arrest bail until the completion of the hearing.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the anti-corruption watchdog has not submitted its response. To this, the NAB assistant lawyer apprised Justice Farooq that the prosecution team is currently present in the courtroom of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah. He added that the prosecution team is ready to give arguments in the case.

Read: Court issues show cause notice to NAB I/O in Sharjeel Memon reference

Later, the high court extended the pre-arrest bail of Sharjeel Memon and adjourned the hearing till January 7.

NAB is holding an inquiry into complaints of massive corruption in the Roshan Sindh project initiated by the provincial government for the installation of solar streetlights across the province.

In the same case, a bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had extended interim bail of former chief minister of Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah on December 9 who is also accused of making financial irregularities in Roshan Sindh project.

Comments

comments