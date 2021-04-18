Governor SBP will not be removed, Shaukat Tarin says in meeting with PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin met Prime Minister Imran Khan before his elevation to the ministerial post as the latter expressed his confidence in Tarin’s abilities to deal with economic issues, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting between the two was held two days back at the PM House and Imran Khan said during the conversation that he knew Tarin for the past 35 years as he had remained part of the board of governors of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

“Shaukat Tarin will work in an organized manner for bringing further stability,” the premier said.

Speaking on the occasion, the incumbent finance minister said that they had to bring the GDP growth to six to seven percent in order to address the economic woes of the country.

Read More: Shaukat Tarin appointed new finance minister as PM reshuffles cabinet

When asked regarding any plans to remove the governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Shaukat Tarin said there are no chances of his removal as he had brought exemplary reforms in the system.

The meeting between the prime minister and finance minister before the latter’s appointment was also attended by economic experts, federal minister Hammad Azhar and others.

The participants also asked Tarin regarding his economic plans.

