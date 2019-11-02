PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai on Saturday said prime minister will not resign on the demand of few thousands of people, ARY News reported.

Reacting on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal Chief Fazal-ur-Rehman’s speech of Azadi March, Shaukat Yousafzai said the JUI-F chief and the opposition leaders should refrain from criticising institutions.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was elected through parliamentary system and he will not resign on demand of few thousands of people, protesting in the federal capital.

Shaukat Yousafzai questioned Fazal-ur-Rehman that he should tell how his mandate was robbed?. The minister said law will come into force, in case of any violation of the pact between the opposition and the government.

Yesterday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai had said people rejected the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal’s call for participation in the anti-government protest in the federal capital.

Read more: Fazal-ur-Rehman gives government a two-day ultimatum

He had taunted the JUI-F saying a party with just one member in parliament is demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation.

The minister had claimed the JUI-F march is aimed at putting the Kashmir cause on the backburner, adding Maulana Fazal wanted to curry favours with New Delhi, which he has done successfully.

The minister claimed the opposition PML-N is bearing all the expenses of the JUI-F’s Islamabad gathering.

He warned if the JUI-F breached the agreement it had reached with the government, strict action would be taken against it.

