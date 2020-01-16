SHC adjourns hearing of NAB plea against bail to Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court heard a NAB petition on Thursday against accountability court’s decision to grant bail to Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah in assets reference, ARY News reported.

The counsels of Khursheed Shah filed their advocacy papers in Sukkur bench of the high court today and sought time for preparation for the case.

The prosecutor of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was also present in the court hearing.

The court granted the request and adjourned further hearing of the case till February 04.

The anti-corruption watchdog had filed a corruption reference worth Rs 1.23 billion against 18 persons including the PPP leader. The investigators had also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur had later suspended accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to the veteran leader of Pakistan Peoples Party.

Further hearing of the reference by the accountability court Sukkur in the reference against Khursheed Shah has been fixed on January 17 (tomorrow).

Syed Khursheed has been admitted at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Sukkur due to his heart ailment.

