Court grants 10 days’ physical remand of food deptt official to NAB

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau on Friday produced a food department official in government’s wheat misappropriation case before the accountability court Sukkur, ARY News reported.

The court granted 10 days’ physical remand of Aneesur Rehman Mahar, deputy director Sindh Food Department, to the bureau. The court also ordered the NAB to produce the accused on December 02 before the court.

Accountability bureau Sukkur’s officials had arrested the accused government official from Karachi and brought him back to Sukkur after getting his transit remand.

Aneesur Rehman Mahar was arrested by NAB when he was returning from hearing of his bail petition in Sindh High Court.

His is facing charges of misappropriation of government’s wheat worth hundreds of million rupees.

He had got himself transferred to Karachi in view of the NAB inquiry in the millions of rupees wheat misappropriation scandal.

Earlier, the NAB had launched probe in a scam that hit Sindh food department involving procurement of wheat and misappropriation of jute bags, after such bags were found missing or misappropriated.

The bureau sealed and then unsealed several warehouses in upper Sindh’s Larkana and Sukkur regions after counting.

