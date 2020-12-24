KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to launch a massive anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar to vacate the land occupied through China cutting, ARY News reported.

The judgement was passed on a plea submitted in SHC accusing the KDA of supporting the land mafia in Gulistan-e-Jauhar. The court directed the KDA to launch a massive drive to vacate the occupied land in the area.

On the occasion, the director KDA informed the court that outlaws use to attack the KDA party, whenever they start the drive.

To, this the SHC bench asked the Director General (DG) Rangers and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police East to provide support to the KDA staff during the drive.

Further hearing of the case was adjourned until February 16.

Read more: SC rejects KDA official’s bail plea in China-cutting case

Comments

comments