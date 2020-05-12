SHC bars private schools from expelling children over non-payment of fee

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday restrained private schools across the province from expelling any children over non-payment of tuition fee, ARY News reported.

This injunction came on a petition moved by the Sindh government through the private schools director-general.

After hearing initial arguments, the court admitted the petition for formal hearing and restrained private schools from expelling any children over non-payment of tuition fee amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court clipped together the petitions filed by the provincial government and owners of private schools, who have challenged the former’s decision of a 20 per cent cut in schools fees.

Advocate General Salman Talibuddin stated before the court that the Sindh private schools director general has received plaints from parents about the management of schools forcing them to pay a complete monthly fee of their children or else they will be expelled.

The Sindh government had ordered private schools to charge 80 per cent of the total monthly fee, he recalled, adding subsequently, owners of schools moved the SHC against the government’s decision.

He pleaded with the court to restrain private schools from expelling children over non-payment of fee.

