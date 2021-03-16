SHC extends bail of Aijaz Jakhrani in corruption reference

SUKKUR: The Sindh High (SHC) Sukkur Bench on Tuesday extended bail before the arrest of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Aijaz Jakhrani in assets beyond means case until April 6, ARY News reported.

Jakhkrani along with five accused including Abbas Jakhrani, Razzaq Behrani and Sardar Zaheer are facing corruption charges. All the accused are currently in jail, except Jakhrani.

The SHC Sukkur Bench after the preliminary hearing extended bail before the arrest of Aijaz Jakhrani and Lubna Farhad until April 6.

Read more: Aijaz Jakhrani skips assets case hearing after testing positive for COVID-19

The anti-graft watchdog had accused Aijaz Jakhrani and four others of their alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs740 million in a reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million corruption in the second reference.

On November 6, an accountability court had indicted five accused including Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, in assets beyond income case.

Comments

comments