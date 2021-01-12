KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to Peoples Party leader Aijaz Jakhrani in a case pertaining to assets beyond means and power abuse.

A two-bench of the SHC extended the bail of Jakhrani, who is also the Sindh CM’s adviser on prisons, until January 22.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a report detailing progress thus far made in the ongoing investigation against the petitioner.

Aijaz Jakhrani is accused of accumulating assets worth over Rs780 million. On November 6, an accountability court had indicted him in the case. He pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the charges.

The adviser termed the reference filed against him by the corruption watchdog “political vengeance”.

