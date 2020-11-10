SHC extends Nisar Khuhro’s pre-arrest bail in money laundering charges

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party leader Nisar Khuhro in an inquiry related to money laundering charges.

Nisar Khuhro, who also remained the opposition leader, speaker Sindh Assembly as well as the food minister, moved the SHC for obtaining protective pre-arrest bail in connection with NAB inquiry against him over money laundering charges.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Nisar Khuhro until December 17 and ordered to provide a copy of Khuhro’s plea to the NAB prosecutor.

Read more: NAB summons Nisar Khuhro in wheat corruption case: sources

Earlier this year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur had summoned Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Nisar Khuhro, in a case related to corruption in the Food department, said sources.

Nisar Khuhro is accused of giving wheat of billion rupees to the flour mills on credit.

In 2018, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had an inquiry against former minister Nisar Ahmed Khoro and Sukkur food department officials over alleged corruption

