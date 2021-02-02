KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) directed on Tuesday the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairperson to submit comments on a petition seeking to annul Central Superior Services (CSS) 2019 exam.

A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, questioned why the exam was not held afresh if a paper got leaked? He directed the FPSC chairperson to furnish his reply by next hearing.

The petitioner’s counsel stated before the court that CSS 2019 exam was not held in a transparent manner as it was marred by accusations of irregularities, including leaking of papers.

He said an FIR of the paper leak was also lodged and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) confirmed during its investigation that a paper was leaked. He added FPSC officials were also arrested on charges of leaking the paper.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to cancel the result of CSS 2019 exam and issue directives for the authorities concerned to hold the examination afresh.

