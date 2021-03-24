SHC hints cancellation of Aijaz Jakhrani’s bail over non-appearance

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has hinted cancellation of bail of Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons Aijaz Jakhrani over his continuous absence from the hearings, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard the bail petition of Aijaz Jakhrani in the third reference of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The SHC judge expressed outrage over the continued absence of Jakhrani from the hearing.

The court warned that his interim bail will be cancelled if he fails to appear in the next hearing.

Jahkhrani’s lawyer apprised the court that his client did not appear in the hearing as he went to Sukkur to attend before the high court’s Sukkur bench.

Justice Muhammad Karim Khan Agha remarked, “It is his problem. He has to appear in the next hearing at any cost.”

After the questioned by Justice Agha, the NAB prosecutor told the court that an inquiry is underway at Education Works Service against Aijaz Jakhrani and others accused.

Justice Agha inquired about the time for filing another reference. To this, the prosecutor replied that the bureau will complete its inquiry in four weeks.

Later, the high court directed NAB to file reference against Jakhrani and other accused besides submitting a report. The hearing was adjourned till April 28.

The anti-graft watchdog had accused Aijaz Jakhrani and four others of their alleged involvement in corruption worth Rs740 million in a reference, whereas, the Sindh CM’s aide and 12 others are facing charges of Rs360 million corruption in the second reference.

On November 6, an accountability court had indicted five accused including Adviser to the Chief Minister on Prisons, Aijaz Jakhrani, in assets beyond income case.

