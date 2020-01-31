Litigant seeks probe into minister’s alleged links with outlaws, notice issued

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued a notice to the chief federal and provincial law officers to submit comments on a petition seeking constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh’s alleged links with criminal elements, ARY News reported.

A two-judge bench of the high court directed the petitioner to present arguments on the maintainability of his petition on the next hearing and ensure that a copy of the petition is provided to respondents so they can file their response.

The hearing was adjourned until Feb 11.

The bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, was hearing the petition that sought constitution of a JIT to probe the allegations levelled against Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and Information Minister Saeed Ghani.

At a previous hearing on Jan 24, the SHC had asked the litigant to explain which forums has he availed to seek redressal of his grievance before approaching this court.

“Did you lodge an FIR against the ministers,” he further questioned.

The bench instructed the petitioner to approach this court when no one acts on his plea.

The judges, however, give him time to prepare his arguments to satisfy the court as to why this court proceed with his petition.

Earlier, the petitioner, a concerned citizen, had stated that the Sindh police’s reports expose the ministers’ alleged involvement in patronising criminal elements to gain political mileage and serve their vested interests.

He requested the SHC to form a JIT to probe into accusations levelled against them in these secret reports.

Shikarpur SSP Muhammad Rizwan Khan had compiled two “secret” reports, claiming Saeed Ghani and his brother had been facilitating drug peddlers in Mehmoodabad area in Karachi.

He claimed Farhan Ghani, brother of the minister, has been helping drug peddlers as an absconding drug dealer, Zaheer Ahmed, was also employed in his office.

Whereas, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh allegedly used criminal connections to maintain his political position in Shikarpur. He also tried to influence the police through criminal elements.

