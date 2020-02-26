SHC gives 30 days to NAB to present evidence against Jam Khan Shoro

KARACHI: A bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended bail of former minister of Sindh Jam Khan Shoro and other accused, till April 2, in illegal land allotment and assets beyond means references, ARY News reported.

The former minister along with other 18 accused named in the references appeared before the SHC bench.

As soon the hearing underwent, the honourable bench asked the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) counsel to present evidence against the accused, if they have any.

To this, the NAB’s lawyer sought more time to present evidence before the court.

The court after granting a month to NAB to present evidence against Jam Khan Shoro and other accused extended bail of the accused till April 2.

Former provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro is facing charges of accumulating assets beyond known sources of his income and also accused of illegal allotment of land for a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station in Hyderabad’s area of Qasimabad.

NAB said illegal allotment of land cost the national exchequer Rs180 million.

The anti-graft watchdog body was allowed to investigate against Pakistan Peoples Party leader Jam Khan on July 1st, last year.

