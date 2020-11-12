SHC seeks NAB’s progress report on inquiries against Sohail Anwar Siyal, others

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the National Accountability Court (NAB) to submit a progress report on the corruption inquiry against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders including Sohail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Ahmed Soomro and Zafar Siyal, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro of the Sindh High Court (SHC) heard the bail plea of PPP leader and provincial minister Sohail Anwar Siyal. The judge expressed outrage over the absence of co-accused Jameel Ahmed Soomro in the hearing.

The lawyer told the court that Soomro is currently present in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) in connection with the election campaign ahead of November 15 polls.

Justice Kalhoro remarked that some people are apparently unwilling to appear before the court. He added that Soomro is enjoying in GB, but he does not appear in the hearing. The lawyer said that Soomro booked a seat for returning to appear in the hearing, however, the flight was cancelled.

Read: Sohail Anwar Siyal moves SHC to strike down his name from ECL

The judge asked the lawyer to produce the copy of Soomro’s air ticket. The lawyer said that a copy of his air ticket will be produced in the next hearing. Later, Justice Kalhoro approved his one-day exemption plea from personal appearance in the hearing.

During the hearing, NAB prosecutor told SHC that the institution has completed corruption inquiry against Sohail Anwar Siyal and others. He added that the officials have forwarded the matter to NAB headquarters for further action.

The high court sought a progress report on inquiries against Sohail Anwar Siyal, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Zafar Siyal. Later, SHC extended the bail of the PPP leaders till December 24 and adjourned the hearing.

Anwar Siyal and others are facing charges of their illegal allotments and financial irregularities.

