SHC issues notices to govt, OGRA to explain hike in fuel prices

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday served notices to the government, OGRA and the law ministry to submit their response on a petition challenging the recent hike in prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported.

A SHC bench directed the official respondents – the Ministry of Finance, Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) chairman and others – to submit their reply to the petition.

The petitioner contended before the court that the federal government has added to the misery of the masses by jacking up the prices of petroleum products.

The incumbent government increased prices of the petroleum products for 16 times and decreased only twice, he said in his plea.

The petitioner further said in his plea that the government is charging tax of Rs65 per litre on the petroleum products.

The court after issuing notices to the aforesaid authorities adjourned further hearing of the case till January 14.

The federal government had increased the price of petrol by up to Rs2.61 per litre for the month of January 2020, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

According to a notification, the price of petrol was increased by Rs2.61 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs2.25.

Similarly, the price of light diesel had been decreased by Rs2.08 and that of kerosene by Rs3.10 per litre.

