SHC rejects plea to halt anti-encroachment operation along Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday rejected a plea filed by local residents seeking an order to halt the ongoing anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar Nullah in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, some citizens moved the SHC against the ongoing anti-encroachment operation saying that their houses had been marked despite the structures did not come in the limits of Gujjar Nullah.

During the course of hearing, the court remarked that it has already made it clear that it would not grant a stay order against the operation to anyone. The petitioners were directed to approach the apex court in this regard.

The judges said that the anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar Nullah was imitated on the orders of the apex court.

Read More: Anti-encroachment operation along Gujjar Nullah starts today

Earlier on February 8, In a bid to restore Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah to its original shape, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) was all set to launch an anti-encroachment operation that day to clear illegal structures on the banks of the stormwater drain.

A strategy had been devised to raze all the structures built along the Gujjar Nullah during the “grand operation.”

The police, Rangers, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and revenue board officials would be present at the site.

Comments

comments