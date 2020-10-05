SHC rejects KMC report, orders to install AC in bear’s enclosure

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has released its written verdict in a plea demanding the relocation of a bear cub “Rano” at the Karachi Zoo, ARY News reported on Monday.

The SHC while rejecting the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) report, remarked that everything is not good at the Zoo, adding that the condition of animals at the zoo was alarming.

The written judgment states that the administration is only earning the money by caging the animals, but they too need care.

The court was astonished that how a single veterinary doctor can treat animals at the zoo?

The SHC instructed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to install an air cooler or air conditioner inside the enclosure of Rano the bear at the zoo within 48 hours.

“If a cooler is not installed, the AC from the director or secretary’s room will be removed and installed in the enclosure.”

The court on the suggestion of Barrister Mohsin Shahwani constituted a team of experts and directed it to present its report within two weeks before the court regarding the health of animals, the environment at the Karachi Zoo.

The committee comprises of Dr Zaheer, Zehra Ali, M.H Heerzada, and Asma.

Last week, on Thursday, the residents of Karachi filed a petition demanding the relocation of a bear cub at the Karachi Zoo. Pictures and videos of the animal had gone viral on social media showing it in a dire condition, dehydrated and thirsty.

