SHC orders action against schools flouting 20pc fee cut law

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to take action against private schools refusing to give 20 per cent cut in monthly fee as announced by the government.

A bench of the high court (SHC) directed the director general of private schools to ensure implementation of the 20 per cent fee cut law and take action against schools charging full fee instead of 80 per cent of the total fee.

The court directed him to submit a compliance report in 20 days and disposed of the petitions.

On May 15, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had approved the Corona Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020 to provide relief to the people of the province amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ordinance was sent to the governor after approval of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for signature.

Under the ordinance, a landlord was required to defer or suspend the recovery of rent payments under Rs50,000 and slash by 50 per cent if a rent amount is Rs100,000. It did not apply in case where the owner was a widow, differently-abled person and senior citizen.

The ordinance said no educational institution shall charge more than 80 per cent of the total monthly fees. No employee or worker shall be terminated or removed as the employers will be bound to pay salary to their employers.

