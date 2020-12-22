KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered action against a police team for staging a fake encounter in Karachi’s Super Highway area last year, ARY News reported.

A division bench of the SHC directed the SSP concerned to take action against the cops involved in the 2019 encounter in which one suspect was killed while two others injured. The police’s version of the encounter is fiction-based, the court observed.

Also Read: Four cops get six months in jail for staging fake encounter

The bench noted 12 bullets hit one of the suspects in the chest but no bullet was fired by them, wondering not a single cop got injured in the purported shootout. “When no bullet was fired from the opposite direction, why cops fired so many bullets?” asked a member of the bench.

The court ordered the SSP concerned to take action against the police party within seven days and submit an inquiry report within 15 days. The bench acquitted two suspects named Mohammad Sohail and Sherullah.

Also Read: SHC orders to register murder case against police over fake encounter

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) had sentenced both the accused to five-year imprisonment.

A counsel representing the accused said the police killed suspect Abdullah Masood while injured his two clients in the fake encounter in the Super Highway area in 2019.

Comments

comments