Four cops get six months in jail for staging fake encounter

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday found four police officials guilty of staging a fake encounter and sentenced them to six-month imprisonment, reported ARY News.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Najaf, head constable Rana Tariq, Bagh Ali, and Sher Gopang, posted at North Nazimabad police station, were taken into custody from outside the courtroom after the court pronounced the verdict.

Also Read: Karachi police shootout: autopsy of ‘gangster’ Abbas awaits Covid report

The high court also directed them to furnish a fine of Rs50,000 each. The fake shootout had taken place on August 22, 2018.

On December 7, the SHC had ordered the registration of a criminal case against a police assistant sub-inspector and four other police officials for allegedly killing two suspects in a fake police encounter.

Also Read: SHC orders to register murder case against police over fake encounter

According to the report submitted in the SHC, it was proven that the encounter was fake and the suspects were shot at a distance of two feet only. The shells found from the crime scene didn’t match with the weapons the police claimed to have recovered from the possession of the dead.

Comments

comments