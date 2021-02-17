SHC orders removal of Khursheed Shah’s co-accused from ECL

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered the federal authorities to remove the name of one of the co-accused in the assets beyond means case filed against PPP leader Khursheed Shah.

A division bench of the SHC directed Lala Akram Pathan to seek prior approval of the accountability court hearing the reference whenever he intends to travel abroad.

The co-accused’s lawyer stated before that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had already filed the reference and his client was regularly attending court hearings. He requested the court to order the federal authorities to strike the name of his client off the no-fly list.

Last year in December, the corruption watchdog filed the assets beyond means reference against Khursheed Shah and 17 others. Two wives of the PPP stalwart and his two sons are among those named in the reference.

The former opposition leader has been accused of Rs1.4 billion worth financial irregularities.

