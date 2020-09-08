SHC hears petition seeking timely local bodies polls in Sindh

KARACHI: The provincial Election Commission on Tuesday submitted its reply in the Sindh High Court (SHC) in a petition seeking timely local bodies polls in the province, ARY News reported.

The officials of the Sindh Election Commission submitted a report in the SCH, whereas further hearing on the petition was adjourned due to non-availability of the petitioner in the court.

The chief secretary Sindh, chief election commissioner, election commissioner Sindh, secretary local bodies and others have been made respondent in the petition.

Last week, the election commission had started preparations for local government elections in Sindh this year with the formation of committees for local bodies delimitation.

The delimitation committee for each district would be comprised of three members and the District Election Commissioner would be convenor of the body, according to the notification. The Deputy Commissioner and District Education Officer or Taluka Education Officer would be the other two members of the committee.

The committee in the first phase would decide fresh delimitation of constituencies of union councils, union committees and wards.

The local councils’ polls would be announced after fresh delimitation of constituencies in the province.

Local councils delimitation process will be completed between nine to 22 September in Sindh and preliminary delimitation of constituencies will be displayed on September 23.

