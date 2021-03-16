SHC seeks reply from NAB on Khuhro’s plea to remove name from ECL

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday has served notices to the chairman NAB, DG FIA, DG Passport, AGP and others in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro’s plea seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Nisar Khuhro had moved a petition in the SHC seeking the removal of his name from the no-fly list.

The PPP leader stated in the petition that he wants to depart to meet his family in the United States (US) as his wife and children have contracted coronavirus.

The federal government placed his name on the basis of dishonesty and the ongoing inquiry of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an act of political vengeance, stated the petition.

Read more: SHC extends bail of PPP’s Nisar Khuhro in three cases

The PPP leader pleaded with the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to remove his name from the ECL.

The SHC after issuing notices to the chairman NAB, DG FIA, DG Passport and other concerned authorities has sought response until 24 March on Khuhro’s plea.

Nisar Khuhro, who served as the opposition leader, Sindh Assembly speaker, and food minister, is facing a number of graft cases including alleged irregularities in wheat procurement, assets beyond income and misuse of power instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He is also being investigated over his alleged involvement in money laundering.

