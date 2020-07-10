SHC seeks arguments on petition against K-Electric

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday put off the hearing of a petition against unannounced load shedding and overbilling by K-Electric.

A two-judge bench of the high court, headed by Justice Khadim Hussain Sheikh, took up the petition filed by a citizen against the power utility over prolonged power outages and excessive billing.

The court directed the petitioner to come prepared at the next hearing to put forward his arguments on the petition.

He submitted before the court that unannounced load-shedding is ongoing in Karachi with the city’s sole power distribution company subjecting various areas to up to 12 hours of load-shedding amid hot and humid weather.

Read More: Menace of load shedding, overbilling: Political parties announce sit-ins against K-Electric

They contended that the denizens have grown sick of prolonged load-shedding as no heed is being to the city’s power woes with political parties just playing politics over the issue.

The petitioners pleaded with the high court to restrain K-Electric from resorting to unannounced power cuts and order the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to take action against the power utility over such practice and negligence.

Read More: PTI leaders demand end to K-Electric monopoly, scrutiny of meters

Comments

comments