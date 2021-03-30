KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a progress report in an ongoing inquiry against Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani over alleged abuse of authority charges, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court issued the directives to the anti-corruption watchdog while hearing the bail petition of Agha Siraj Durrani in a case related to alleged misuse of power.

The NAB prosecutor told the SHC judge that the inquiry against Durrani is in the final phase.

Durrani’s counsel said that NAB has issued a call-up notice to probe into illegal recruitments in Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari allegedly over orders of Durrani.

It also stated that the recruitments on different positions had been made through an illegal process. The lawyer argued that the allegations levelled by the NAB were baseless and based on political revenge.

Later, the court asked NAB to submit a progress report in the probe against Durrani. The court also extended the bail of Durrani till May 11 and adjourned the hearing.

In another case related to assets beyond income, Durrani and other accused have appeared before the accountability court today.

The anti-corruption watchdog also produced a witness in the corruption reference. However, the hearing was adjourned without any proceeding as the judge went on leave.

The hearing of the assets beyond income case against Durrani was adjourned till April 26.

