SHC halts demolition of Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday halted the demolition of Karachi’s historic Metropole Hotel located near the Shahrah-e-Faisal, ARY News reported.

The SHC judge presided the hearing on the petition of advocate Muhammad Kamran Sher. The petition has made the various officials respondents in the case.

The petitioner maintained that they have their shops inside the Metropole Hotel and the administration has denied giving any compensation as an alternative to shops.

At which, the SHC not only issued stay order over the demolition of Metropole hotel but, also barred authorities from selling the hotel.

Last year in September, the Sindh government had announced to acquire the land of Karachi’s Metropole Hotel to construct a park for children and elderly people.

The decision came during a meeting presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, the CM’s Advisor Murtaza Wahab, Chairperson P&D Nahid Shah, and other officials.

The chief minister said the land of the Metropole Hotel was located at the convergence of four important and busy thoroughfares where traffic volume remains considerably high almost round the clock.

“The construction of any high-rise building on the land of the hotel would cause further traffic congestion in the area and would create serious environmental issues,” he added

The hotel was built in the late 1950s at the centre of Karachi.

