SHC stops SPSC from holding exams, issuing job ads

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday temporarily stopped Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) from holding exams, interviews and issuing job advertisements, ARY News reported.

Hearing a case pertaining to alleged irregularities and change in results of SPSC’s examination, the SHC circuit bench reprimanded the SPSC chairman when he failed to apprise the court about the policy for conducting the exam and the procedure for releasing results.

During the course of the proceeding, the judge asked the chairman why did they not public the SPSC exam results? A carbon copy of the answer sheet is handed over to each candidate so as he could evaluate his or her marks, the SPSC chairman replied.

On the occasion, the court ordered the SPSC to formulate a procedure to ensure transparency in the exam and presented it before the judiciary.

Read More: NAB launches probe into fake appointments via SPSC exams

Last year in October, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated a probe into the alleged forged recruitments via Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in at least three provincial departments under Sindh government.

According to the details of the case, NAB had said, in some 30 vacancies across three provincial departments the names of successful candidates, that were qualified via SPSC, were scrapped and replaced with bogus officers.

