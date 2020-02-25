Girl suffering from cancer wants strict SHC action against gutka

KARACHI: A girl who suffered from cancer after eating gutka four years back on Tuesday approached the Sindh High Court (SHC) for a complete ban on it and other hazardous tobacco-made items in order to save others from contracting the disease, ARY NEWS reported.

The court admitted the girl’s plea to ban gutka, mainpuri, mava and other hazardous items prepared from tobacco and ordered an immediate hearing into the case.

During her plea, the girl said that her life was ruined as she started eating gutka four years back and contracted cancer within two years. “Now I want other lives to be saved from this hazardous item,” she said.

The plea called for stern action against the factory owners involved in preparing gutka.

On February 10, Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed that the petitioner seeking a ban on Gutka and other harmful substances has died.

Muzammil Mumtaz Advocate, the petitioner’s counsel, informed the high court bench that petitioner Naseem Haider died of mouth cancer and his mother and sister have appeared in the court.

Naseem Haider’s sister informed the bench that her two brothers died painful deaths due to use of Gutka and pleaded for a complete ban over the harmful substance.

A division bench headed by Justice Salahuddin Panhwar heard a petition against making and selling gutka and other harmful substances.

Read More: Chewing Gutka will lead to imprisonment in Sindh

“Why the legislation didn’t pass so far,” the court asked the government representative. “The bill has been sent to Governor of Sindh after its approval by the provincial cabinet,” the government official replied.

The drive against Gutka, Mainpuri, Mava and other harmful substances has slowed down in the city, the court observed. The bench ordered for a vigorous operation against the sale and use of Gutka and other substances in Karachi.

Comments

comments