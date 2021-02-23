KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah in a land allotment case.

A two-judge bench of the SHC extended the bail until April 6 and directed the investigation officer to appear in personal capacity at next hearing to apprise the court of progress thus far made in the ongoing investigation against the PPP stalwart.

During the hearing, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor informed the court that the bureau’s investigation into alleged illegal allotment of state land in Sindh’s Kandhkot district is underway.

Qaim Ali Shah has not been named an accused in an initial reference filed in the case, he said, adding that, while the investigation is underway, a supplementary reference will be filed.

The PPP leader is facing a number of graft inquiries instituted by the corruption watchdog. These inquiries pertained to alleged massive corruption in Roshan Sindh project and illegal allotment of state lands.

