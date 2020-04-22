SHC turns down Syed Khursheed Shah’s bail plea

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur on Wednesday rejected plea filed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah, seeking bail in assets case, ARY News reported.

The reserved verdict was pronounced by a two-member special bench headed by Justice Shams-u-ddin Abbasi.

The verdict was reserved by the bench after hearing the arguments from both sides had reserved on April 14.

The NAB had informed the bench that Syed Khursheed Shah along with 17 co-accused facing charges in Rs 1.23 billion assets beyond means reference.

Seventeen accused including Awais Qadir Shah and Farrukh Shah are also nominated in the reference by the bureau.

Read more: NAB constitutes JIT for inquiry into Khursheed Shah’s assets

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him.

However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur later suspended the accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to the veteran Peoples Party leader.

