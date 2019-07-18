Shehbaz family involved in money laundering of $26 million: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said that PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and his family has laundered money worth 26million dollars, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the PM’s assistant said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif in his presser didn’t clarify the allegations leveled against him by the British newspaper Daily Mail.

اسلام آباد: معاون خصوصی برائے احتساب شہزاد اکبر کی نیوز کانفرنس لاہور: معاون خصوصی برائے احتساب شہزاد اکبر کی نیوز کانفرنس#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Thursday, July 18, 2019

He said that Shehbaz Sharif has failed to answer about Rs60 million which was illegally given to his son in law (Ali Imran) by Former Director Finance ERRA (Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority) Naveed Ikram.

“There was a deal between Naveed Ikram, Ali Imran and Farrukh Shah. Farrukh Shah was appointed as CFO by Shehbaz Sharif. The PML-N leader purchased 80 Kanal land in Lahore,” he added.

He said more than 200 telegraphic transfers (TT) were found against Shehbaz Sharif and 131 against Ali Imran. Shahzad Akbar said that Naveed Ikram had taken the name of Ali Imran when he appeared before the court in 2016.

Read More: Shehbaz blasts PM Khan, NAB over Abbasi’s arrest

“Shehbaz Sharif should file a lawsuit against me in London if he thinks I am lying,” said Akbar.

Earlier Shehbaz Sharif addressing a press conference in Lahore rejected the allegations leveled against him by UK newspaper.

“In 2005, when the earthquake hit Pakistan’s northern areas, I was in exile in the UK,” he said. “This is such a disgusting allegation that I stole money from a fund for earthquake victims and gave it to my children.”

