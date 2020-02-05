Shehbaz calls for allowing Maryam to visit Nawaz on humanitarian grounds

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif’s health situation is still critical and they have to change the treatment procedures twice owing to the absence of his daughter Maryam Nawaz, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that Maryam Nawaz should have been with Nawaz Sharif at that moment but she is not allowed to travel abroad to meet her ailing father. “Nawaz’ current health condition is critical owing to complex and deadly diseases faced by him,” the PML-N leader said.

“Nawaz has already undergone open-heart surgeries twice and during ongoing treatment at Royal Brompton Hospital, he was diagnosed with severe contractions in his veins leading to heart,” he said adding a large part of his heart remained affected from it.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Nawaz was in jail when Kulsoom Nawaz died battling cancer bringing a negative impact of it on his health condition. “It was Maryam Nawaz, who remained a source of courage for the PML-N leader at that time but it is unfortunate that she is not allowed to visit her ailing father at this critical juncture,” he said.

Shehbaz demanded that Maryam Nawaz should be allowed to visit Nawaz Sharif on humanitarian grounds immediately as cardiac catheterization process was delayed twice due to her absence.

He called for respecting the right to treatment of Nawaz Sharif saying that any further delay would minimize treatment options for the medics.

Maryam Nawaz has already submitted a plea with the Lahore High Court seeking permission to travel abroad to visit her ailing father. During a proceeding into the case on January 21, the judge questioned the reason for which Maryam Nawaz is insisting to travel abroad.

Read More: PMLN seeks permission for Maryam Nawaz to fly out, request submitted

The lawyer replied that her father, Nawaz Sharif, was severely ill. The judge questioned again as if her father is alone and nobody is there to take care of him. The counsel said Maryam Nawaz is his daughter and it is her right to look after her father.

The lawyers sought more time for the preparation in the case. Later, the court accepted the plea of the lawyers and adjourned the hearing till the first week of February.

