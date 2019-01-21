Shehbaz demands recommendations of Sahiwal JIT to be made public

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif has urged the government to reveal the facts behind the barbaric firing over a family in Sahiwal and culprits should be awarded an exemplary punishment, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing on the floor of the National Assembly, he said “We will not politicize the matter, but the recommendations of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe the incident should be revealed before the nation”.

Shehbaz said, the world saw the personnel of the CTD in plain clothes, opened indiscriminate fire over a family in front of its children.

He said the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) tried to prove the shootout as a genuine encounter, but children of the deceased family exposed them.

Read more: Sahiwal incident: FIR lodged by CTD raises several questions

“The ruling party, while being in the opposition in the past, tried to get political mileage on the incidents of Model Town carnage and Kasur’s Zainab case,” Shehbaz claimed.

“We will not observe sit-in on the matter, but never let government to calm until revealing of the facts into the incident,” he maintained.

Criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan, the opposition leader said, he reacted late on the matter and added the Punjab government took 6 to 7 U-turns into the Sahiwal alleged police encounter in 24 hours.

