LAHORE: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif has apologised for his inconsiderate remarks regarding Lahore-Sialkot motorway gang-rape case in National Assembly (NA) session, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Shehbaz Sharif, called the motorway gang-rape case deplorable during his speech in the NA, but in the same breath, accredited former premier Nawaz Sharif for constructing the Lahore-Sialkot motorway.

A small clip of Sharif’s speech on the case went viral on social media yesterday.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said that he couldn’t properly contextualize his comment during NA speech and “it came across as insensitive.”

“I didn’t mean it that way and I am sincerely sorry for it. I am devastated like all of you on this unfortunate incident,” Shebaz wrote in his tweet over motorway incident.

Couldn’t properly contextualize my comment during NA speech & it came across as insensitive. I didn’t mean it that way & am sincerely sorry for it. I’m devastated like all of u on this unfortunate incident. Hope Govt now provides security on Sialkot motorway 4 safety of citizens! — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 15, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that the horrific gang rape of the woman, in front of her children, occurred last week on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway. Shafqat, one of the two men believed to be the culprits of the gang rape on Lahore-Sialkot motorway was arrested yesterday and he confessed to his crime. Whereas, Abid Ali is still at large and is expected to be arrested soon.

