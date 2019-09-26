Shehbaz Sharif calls AJK PM, condoles over casualties of quake

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday telephoned Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider, to express his grief over the loss due to the destructive earthquake.

Shehbaz prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and speedy and early recovery of the injured in the quake. The AJK PM apprised Shehbaz Sharif about the ongoing rescue and relief operations in AJK.

To, this the leader of the opposition urged the AJK PM to devise a comprehensive strategy for the rehabilitation of the earthquake victims.

The death toll from Tuesday’s earthquake has jumped to 37, with more than 500 injured so far as rescue activities are underway in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Read more: Japan extends help for earthquake victims

On Wednesday, while addressing a press conference in Muzzafarabad, Minister for State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Ahmed Raza Qadri had confirmed that 37 people have died, while 579 people injured as a result of the earthquake in AJK.

He further informed that at least 1619 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms have been damaged in the quake.

Comments

comments