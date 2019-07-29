LAHORE: Provisional Minister of Punjab for Colonies Fayyaz Ul Hassan talking to the media today said that leader of the opposition in the National Assembly played an elaborate ruse yesterday, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Minister referencing Shehbaz Sharif’s apparent action against the british news media outlet called it a bluff and revealed that what the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has termed “lawful action” was infact a mere complaint.

Chohan voiced the sentiments which have already been expressed by the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar to file a legal case of libel and/or slander on the british media outlet if the story they ran on Sharif was infact fictitious and lies, as Sharif had claimed prior.

Directing his attention towards the Jamiat e Ulema Islam Faza (JUI-F), chohan said: “Molana believes in monetary gains over principals.”

