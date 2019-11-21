LONDON: British Daily Mail journalist, David Rose taking to social media networking website Twitter, said that he was anxiously waiting for the PML-N president Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s legal action against him, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Answering a tweet questioning rose’s claims about rampant corruption by the leader of the opposition in the national assembly, Rose said that contrary to what people were being led to believe, the Department for International Development (DFID) has never dismissed his claims about Shehbaz Sharif.

Read More: ‘Quake relief fund embezzled in 2009-11’: Daily Mail journalist hits back at Shehbaz

The tweet read: “This twit wrongly claims DFID denied my story about Shahbaz. No. It issued a press release consisting of the statement I’d already quoted in my piece, falsely saying it was a rebuttal. Why? The UK High Commissioner was upset we printed his photo toasting the Queen with Shahbaz.”

This twit wrongly claims DFID denied my story about Shahbaz. No. It issued a press release consisting of the statement I’d already quoted in my piece, falsely saying it was a rebuttal. Why? The UK High Commissioner was upset we printed his photo toasting the Queen with Shahbaz. https://t.co/ak4bGExdBP — David Rose (@DavidRoseUK) November 21, 2019

Rose maintained that the DFID rather quoted his statement on the matter, as opposed to denying it like the tweet he was replying to claimed.

Earlier on August 23, British journalist, David Rose of the Daily Mail debunked a series of tweets directed towards him and the news publishers by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Rose in his answer to the queries put forth rejected the claim emphatically, stating that a response had been dispatched to Sharif’s lawyers multiple days ago.

Read More: Daily Mail journalist claims Shehbaz Sharif still ‘hasn’t commenced a lawsuit’

The journalist taunted the Pakistani politician saying, “It seems that your lawyers forgot to bring you up to speed with the response.”

David Rose reiterated his stance on the news article filed by him accusing Shehbaz Sharif of corruption and said that he stands by his story and his publishers stand by him.

