LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s daughter Javeria Ali on Saturday filed a plea before the accountability court hearing a money laundering reference for permanent exemption from personal appearance.

After preliminary hearing, Accountability Judge Jawadul Hassan issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its response on her plea by September 14.

She stated in the plea that the national graft buster has nominated her in the reference filed against the Shehbaz family. Her no-show won’t hinder the trial since it was at an initial stage, she argued and requested the court to grant her exemption.

On Sept 10, the PML-N president and his daughter Javeria had appeared before the accountability court in Lahore in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case. Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shehbaz did not appear in the hearing due to illness. The accountability court approved Hamza’s exemption plea and extended his judicial remand till October 1.

