‘Traumatising, heart-rending’: Shehbaz, Maryam react to motorway gang-rape

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, reacting to the gang-rape of a woman in the Gujjarpur area on the motorway, called on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to work together to arrest the culprits and ensure the victim family gets justice.

Terming the incident deplorable, shameful, and saddening, he wrote in a Twitter post: “This [incident] is national disgrace and the proof of the breakdown of the entire system of implementation of the law.”

He demanded that investigators set the bar high for investigation into the case on the pattern of one carried out into the Zainab rape-cum-murder case in order to ensure that the culprits are punished for the felony.

بچوں کے ہمراہ سفر کرنے والی خاتون کی بے حرمتی نہایت قابل مذمت، شرمناک اور افسوسناک ہے۔ یہ قومی شرمندگی اور قانون کی عمل داری کے پورے نظام کے مفلوج ہونے کا ثبوت ہے۔ زینب کیس کی طرز پر تحقیق وتفتیش کا معیار ایسا رکھا جائے کہ پراسیکیوشن کے مرحلے پر مجرم سزا سے نہ بچ پائیں۔ — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 10, 2020

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz tweeted: “The tragic rape incident on motorway is as traumatising & heart-rending for me as it is for the entire nation.”

“Such incidents are indicative of a deeper malaise that warrant a national response so as to put an end to the curse that stems from a culture that encourages impunity.”

The tragic rape incident on motorway is as traumatising & heart-rending for me as it is for the entire nation. Such incidents are indicative of a deeper malaise that warrant a national response so as to put an end to the curse that stems from a culture that encourages impunity. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 10, 2020

